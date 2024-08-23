DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE LONDON REGGAE FESTIVAL FT HUGE LINE UP!
FRIDAY 23RD AUGUST
STUDIO 338, LONDON
Reggae Festival is coming to London!
This one of a kind event will be taking you on a journey through the Caribbean!
EXPECT:
- 7 Hours of REGGAE HITS! 🎉
- HUGE Regg...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.