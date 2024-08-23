DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The London Reggae Festival

Studio 338
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE LONDON REGGAE FESTIVAL FT HUGE LINE UP!

FRIDAY 23RD AUGUST

STUDIO 338, LONDON

Reggae Festival is coming to London!

This one of a kind event will be taking you on a journey through the Caribbean!

EXPECT:

- 7 Hours of REGGAE HITS! 🎉

- HUGE Regg...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Roots of Reggae
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 4 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.