Xiu Xiu - Crank Heart

Xiu Xiu

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Xiu Xiu - Crank Heart
About Xiu Xiu

Xiu Xiu – Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo – have been creating confrontational experimental rock since 2002. Based out of California, they blend textured post punk, futuristic synthpop and alternative folk, often performing at art exhibitions (including at th Read more

Event information

This is a general admission, standing room event with limited seating.

Over the course of the last two decades, Xiu Xiu’s prolific and influential output of acclaimed albums and collaborations has been consistently dazzling. They’ve released multiple full...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
Mask not required
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xiu Xiu

Venue

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

