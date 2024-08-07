Top track

Arrested Development

The Boileroom
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£36.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arrested Development emerged in the early '90s as a beacon of conscious hip-hop, fusing intricate rhymes with soulful melodies and socially conscious lyrics. Fronted by Speech, the group's debut album "3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life Of..." captivat...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arrested Development

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

