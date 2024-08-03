DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lina Tullgren, Nick Zanca, Pauline Lay

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Free Cell begins in isolation, with Lina Tullgren’s delicate guitar melody emerging from silence. Sweeping strings and brass echo toward a distant horizon. On the title track of Tullgren’s second album, they sound like the only person left in the universe*...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lina Tullgren, Nick Zanca, Pauline Lay

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.