Misantropic

New Cross Inn
Sat, 8 Mar 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

South London Scum is proud to present:

MISANTROPIC (Umeå, Sweden)

+ friends

Saturday 8th March 2025

New Cross Inn

6pm doors, bands on until 11pm.

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Misantropic

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

