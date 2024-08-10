Top track

My Own

Jaiye

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday August 10th @JaiyeGlobal is officially back at @silobrooklyn for an inclusive experience of Afrobeats and beyond! Music by Flygerian, Jumbee, PVO Sounds, and Mohogany! Hosted by Shawtyme and Milen. Come ready to DANCE! Tickets on sale now!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Jaiye.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flygerian, DJ Mohogany

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

