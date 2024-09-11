Top track

Gruff Rhys - American Interior

Melting Vinyl presents: Gruff Rhys +Special Guests

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As a Welsh musician, composer, producer, filmmaker and author. Gruff Rhys performs solo and with several bands, including Super Furry Animals, which obtained mainstream success in the 1990s. He formed the electro-pop outfit Neon Neon with Boom Bip. Their a...

This is an 14+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by and adult
Presented by Creative Folkestone
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gruff Rhys

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

