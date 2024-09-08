Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nilüfer Yanya: Album Launch Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu
Got a code?

About Nilüfer Yanya

Nilüfer Yanya’s songwriting is as nimble as it gets – just listen to the key changes in “midnight sun” or the propulsive breakbeat backbone on “the dealer” if you need proof. The songs are standouts from her 2022 album PAINLESS, which she wrote with this g Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Jacaranda Records present a live performance from Nilüfer Yanya in celebration of her new album 'My Method Actor'

Albums will be delivered for this event (postage is included in the ticket price). You will be contacted by Jacaranda Records prior to album...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nilüfer Yanya

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.