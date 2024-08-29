DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
***Mixer only tickets entry time 8.30PM***
ADDRESS: Plantroom, Hackney Wick, E3 2NR
NO DRESSCODE - NO PLAYROOMS
Join us for the next Joyride Social at a bright and industrious new spot in the heart of Hackney Wick.
Program includes: Joyride in conv...
