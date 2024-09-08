Top track

VENΦM

JILUKA - K4RMA - THE RETURN

Distretto Industriale 4
Sun, 8 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €43.07

VENΦM
JILUKA expresses a variety of emotions by combining their aggressive metal sound with diverse musical essences and utilizing striking, melodious music.

The band released three mini albums and five singles in a three-year period, trademarked by an impressi...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da KineticVibe

JILUKA

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti 25, 20139 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

