Therapy Dogs

SET Peckham
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
Two Canadian high schoolers document their last year before graduation, ripping open cracks in their friendship. Ethan Eng's debut is a docu-drama that blurs the line between reality, drawing you into suburban recklessness anxious of an uncertain future....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Double Wonderful Events.
Venue

SET Peckham

55 Nigel Road, Southwark, London, SE15 4NP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

