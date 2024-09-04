Top track

CS + Kreme - Bassline

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CS + Kreme plus Flora Yin Wong (DJ set)

Kings Place (Hall Two)
4 Sept - 5 Sept
GigsLondon
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CS + Kreme - Bassline
Got a code?

About

CS + Kreme, the musical duo of Conrad Standish and Sam Karmel, create slow, hallucinatory music that transcends genre and style. They perform a rare live set in Hall Two, along with a DJ set from experimental artist and writer Flora Yin Wong.

Based around...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CS + Kreme, Flora Yin-Wong

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.