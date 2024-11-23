Top track

Forest Swords - Munitions

Forest Swords

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.69

About

Forest Swords is electronic producer and artist Matthew Barnes, based in Liverpool, UK. Barnes is known for rewiring sounds into innovative electronic worlds, most recently on his acclaimed second album ‘Compassion’ (Ninja Tune), remixes for Bjork and Nene...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Forest Swords

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

