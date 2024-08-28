DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Jokes Aside: Comedy Night featuring Axel Blake

Kindred
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £16.95
Prepare for a comedy extravaganza that’ll have you laughing till your sides ache!

Hosted in collaboration with two top management companies Mindset (@mindsetmanage) and JAW Management (@JAW_fab) the night is inspired by classic cabaret-style comedy clubs...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kindred.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kindred

Bradmore House, Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BW
Doors open7:00 pm

