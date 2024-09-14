Top track

Mrs. Robinson - Remastered

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About C’mon Feel Tour (2-Night Pass)

Underground Arts
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$80.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About C’mon Feel Tour at Underground Arts

2-Night Pass (admission to both nights of The Lemonheads)

Night 1: Sunday, September 14, 2024 with Cooper B. Handy

Night 2: Sunday, September 15, 2024 with The Taxidermists

Doors: 7...

This is a 21+ event
Underground Arts Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cooper B. Handy, The Taxidermists

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

