The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About C’mon Feel Tour at Underground Arts
2-Night Pass (admission to both nights of The Lemonheads)
Night 1: Sunday, September 14, 2024 with Cooper B. Handy
Night 2: Sunday, September 15, 2024 with The Taxidermists
Doors: 7
