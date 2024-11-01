DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Street Fever, COEVAL

The Victoria
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Street Fever is a versatile, mixed-media performance-artist residing in Boise, Idaho. Whom, remains anonymous. Their music is a gritty symphony born from profound life experiences and sonic experimentation. From the shrines of Three 6 Mafia in their bedroo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Street Fever, Coeval

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.