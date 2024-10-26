DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jyoty Presents We've Been Here Before

Lab11
Sat, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£25.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Jyoty

Considered by many as being at forefront of her own movement, Jyoty has become a trailblazer in dance music globally. From her beginnings in radio; now eight years on London’s Rinse FM, to headlining festivals and hosting sold out stages around the world. Read more

Event information

CALM. brings JYOTY'S " WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE " World Tour to Birmingham

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Calm International.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jyoty

Venue

Lab11

Trent St, Birmingham B5, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.