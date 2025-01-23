Top track

HATIK

CCM John Lennon
Thu, 23 Jan 2025, 8:30 pm
GigsLimoges
€30.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Retrouvez Hatik en concert pour un show unique et l’occasion de redécouvrir ses plus grands titres et ses nouveaux morceaux en live avec ses musiciens !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par PEEL PRODUCTIONS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hatik

Venue

CCM John Lennon

41 Rue De Feytiat, 87000 Limoges, France
Doors open8:30 pm

