Upside Down 12 - Open air + cours de Voguing by Marie Ndutiye

Le Mazette
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pour cette 12ème session le 07 août, retrouve Marie Mwiza Ndutiye , danseuse et directrice artistique de renom. Elle débarque avec son workshop Vogue New Way pour t'en mettre plein la vue ! Marie est la première Européenne à participer au légendaire Latex...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

