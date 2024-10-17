Top track

MEMORIALS - Acceptable Experience

Memorials

The Lexington
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
New Fire signing Memorials, the duo consisting of Verity Susman and Matthew Simms (previously of Electrelane and Wire), celebrate the release of their debut album 'Memorial Waterslides' this October at the Lexington.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
Memorials

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity
