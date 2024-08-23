DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Providing LGBTQIA+ women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in London and Brighton with a safe, expressive queer club night, Gal Pals was formed by two friends in 2015 as a retaliation to the absence of such spaces in the UK. The party’s resident
Read more
We're back in Manchester for the second year running to bring you the best queer dance party for women, trans and non-binary people on the eve of Manchester Pride! 🏳️🌈
Join us at Gorilla, just 5 minutes from Canal Street, as our resident DJs XZAN and S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.