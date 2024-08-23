Top track

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!

Gal Pals: Manchester Pride

Gorilla
Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Gal Pals

Providing LGBTQIA+ women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in London and Brighton with a safe, expressive queer club night, Gal Pals was formed by two friends in 2015 as a retaliation to the absence of such spaces in the UK. The party’s resident Read more

Event information

We're back in Manchester for the second year running to bring you the best queer dance party for women, trans and non-binary people on the eve of Manchester Pride! 🏳️‍🌈

Join us at Gorilla, just 5 minutes from Canal Street, as our resident DJs XZAN and S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gal Pals.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gal Pals

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity
Accessibility information

