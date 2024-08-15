Top track

Avalanche Party - Million Dollar Man

Avalanche Party + Porcelaine + The Paulines

Supersonic
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Life, Cabbage & Idles

AVALANCHE PARTY
(Psych punk - Kartel - Middlesbrough, UK)
PORCELAINE
(Rock français - Paris, FR)
THE PAULINES
(Post punk – Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

porcelaine, Avalanche Party

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

