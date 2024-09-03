DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Finally. The return of the good ship Happy Accidents! Resplendent in wondrous new album glitter and sparkle, they are here with new songs, and back to their brilliant best. Don't miss this, we beg you. It's going to be fantastic.
It's going to be a really...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs