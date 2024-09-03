Top track

Happy Accidents

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Finally. The return of the good ship Happy Accidents! Resplendent in wondrous new album glitter and sparkle, they are here with new songs, and back to their brilliant best. Don't miss this, we beg you. It's going to be fantastic.

It's going to be a really...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alcopop! Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Happy Accidents

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

