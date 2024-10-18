Top track

Rock This Party - Everybody Dance Now

Bob Sinclar / Ibiza Closing Party (Extended Set)

Egg LDN
Fri, 18 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22

About Bob Sinclar

The mighty Bob Sinclair spent his formative years floating around his native Paris, embedding himself in the hip-hop and jazz scenes that have come to epitomise 'cool'. Moving to house was a natural step, so close was he to the evolution of music in his ho

Event information

Following a sensational sell-out performance with us last October, the French icon Bob Sinclar returns to headline our Main Room for an extended set! What more could you ask for? Tickets are on sale now!

Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bob Sinclar

Venue

Egg LDN

5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

