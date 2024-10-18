DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The mighty Bob Sinclair spent his formative years floating around his native Paris, embedding himself in the hip-hop and jazz scenes that have come to epitomise ‘cool’. Moving to house was a natural step, so close was he to the evolution of music in his ho
Following a sensational sell-out performance with us last October, the French icon Bob Sinclar returns to headline our Main Room for an extended set! What more could you ask for? Tickets are on sale now!
Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue. C...
