Seduction

The Lido
Sat, 17 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Old Skool Master - Ratpack x Nicky Blackmarket & Fatman D in a battle of the heavyweights in Old Skool Hardcore and D&B.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bakery Boy Music
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RatPack, Nicky Blackmarket, Fatman D

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open9:00 pm

