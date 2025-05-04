DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mods Mayday 2025

229
Sun, 4 May 2025, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Mods Mayday, the essential day out in any Mods calendar, will be taking over 229 in central London (opposite Great Portland Street Tube Station) for an all day extravaganza over 4 indoor rooms and 1 outside space.

Room 1 features live performances from 7...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Accessibility information

