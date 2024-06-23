DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matt Forde - Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 23 Jun, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.89
About

Matt Forde (Spitting Image, HIGNFY, British Scandal, The Last Leg, The Royal Variety Performance) explores the dark comedy horror that is British politics, ahead of the next election.

Plus silly voices.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Forde

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

