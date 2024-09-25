Top track

Split System, X-Acto, Vaguess, Ingrates

El Cid
Wed, 25 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Split System (from Australia) with X-Acto, Vaguess, Ingrate and Cretin Hop DJs!

This is an 18+ event
Cretin Hop Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Split System, X-Acto, Vaguess and 1 more

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

