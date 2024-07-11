Top track

Marcia Griffiths - Feel Like Jumping

Marcia Griffiths + Les Testarudes

PARAL·LEL 62
Thu, 11 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
About

Una artista imprescindible en el universo del reggae demuestra con su nuevo disco que sigue siendo una de las grandes. La acompaña un proyecto local de reggae y ska que reclama su espacio en una escena mayoritariamente masculina.

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por P62
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marcia Griffiths

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

