Charlie Bennett

Exchange
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FORM and Kilimanjaro Present

CHARLIE BENNETT

+ Special Guests

Please note the basement is not wheelchair accessible. For more accessibility info, please email access@exchangebristol.com.

This is a 14+ event (U16s with an adult).
Presented by FORM and Kilimanjaro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Bennett

Venue

Exchange

72-73 Old Market Street, Bristol, Avon BS2 0EJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

