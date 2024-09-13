DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rip Offs (First SoCal show in 30 yrs) + The Volcanics + Satan's Cheerleaders + Tenement Rats

Alex's Bar
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

25 Years of Boss Hoss Night 1!!!!

The Rip Offs (1st SoCal show in 30 years)

The Volcanics

Satan's Cheerleaders

Tenement Rats

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Rip Offs, The Volcanics, Satan’s Cheerleaders

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

