DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alan Resnick: One Funny Hour

MOTH Club
Mon, 16 Sept, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Adult Swim & LA's favorite funny man, Alan Resnick, comes to London with his critically acclaimed one hour of hilarious comedy that is sure to entertain audiences young and old!

Alan Resnick is a very funny comedian whose fractured take on society's ills...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Knock2Bag.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.