Top track

María Escarmiento - Pretty girl swag

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

María Escarmiento - Tour iCandy - Valencia

Sala Moon
Sat, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

María Escarmiento - Pretty girl swag
Got a code?

About

María Escarmiento regresa a Valencia para presentar su esperadísimo nuevo trabajo iCandy, publicado este pasado 10 de mayo.

Un concierto exclusivo para Pretty Girls, gente con ganas de bailar y pasarlo genial.

El concierto se realizará en la Sala Moon el...

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Montebello Agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

María Escarmiento

Venue

Sala Moon

C. de Sant Vicent Màrtir, 200, 46007 València, Araba, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.