WXTU Presents: Dylan Schneider - The “Bad Decisions Tour”

MilkBoy
Sat, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
From $20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WXTU Presents:

Dylan Schneider with MaRynn Taylor at MilkBoy

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8:30 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus...

This is a 21+ event
WXTU Presents:
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dylan Schneider, MaRynn Taylor

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

