ZIRKA Konzert: The Zenmenn, Zoëla

ZIRKA
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMünchen
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are very happy to celebrate our new PA System with our first ZIRkA Konzert. The Zenmenn is a multifacetet Soft-Pop-Outfit from Berlin releasing amazing mindbending Tunes on one of our favorite Labels Music From Memory. They are the touring backing band...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Experimental Exchange GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Zenmenn

Venue

ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

