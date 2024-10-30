Top track

The Antlers & Okkervil River

Union Chapel
Wed, 30 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

THE ANTLERS & OKKERVIL RIVER

+ Special Guests

All Ages, Under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Antlers, Okkervil River

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

