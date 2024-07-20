Top track

Goodfellas - Soul Heaven (Pasta Boys + Bini & Martini Mix) - Mixed

Gipsyland Festival 14th edition

Podere Torre Abbondanza
Sat, 20 Jul, 8:00 pm
PartyNoci
€14.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gipsyland nasce nel 2010, a due passi dalla riserva naturale di Torre Guaceto, vicino Brindisi. Esservi ha significato trasporto in un'atmosfera nomade, irriverente, caratterizzata da misticismo e cultura gitana.
Nella prossima edizione 2024 la musica di...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Flame S.u.r.l.s..

Venue

Podere Torre Abbondanza

Str. Prov. Massafra 70015 Noci BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

