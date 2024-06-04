DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South London based singer-songwriter Maxine Scott is emerging as a rising star, creating a buzz in the underground UK Soul/RnB scene. Her latest single ‘Sinner’ is the debut single from her upcoming debut EP scheduled to drop later this year, landing covet...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.