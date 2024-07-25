Top track

Futuristic - Epiphany (feat. NF)

Futuristic

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
$22.25

About Futuristic

Growing up around music from his father & 8 siblings it was inevitable that Futuristic would be a natural. The household was filled with hip-hop, rock & funk vibes all giving the young artist an eclectic palate to begin a very successful journey.   His pro Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Futuristic
w/ special guests TBA

VIP Upgrades Availalable! Limited Capacity!

FUTURISTIC VIP PACKAGE

  • Exclusive Laminate
  • Signed Poster
  • Signed Album
  • Early Entry to Show
  • Photo opp with Futuristic & support
  • Exclus...
17+
Presented by Riot Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Futuristic

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

