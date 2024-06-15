DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Beach Club: Somewhere Soul & Friends

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 15 Jun, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Somewhere Soul takes over Brick Lane Beach Club @ Juju's for an all-day summer party, soundtracked by some very exciting selectors (to be announced).

Grab a cocktail on our sunny terrace & soak up the vibes with afro-jazz, soulful house, brazilian boogie,...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
350 capacity

