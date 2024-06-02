DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gisira | Boat Party w/ Donna Leake, Sweetnight Joe

La Barca Ortigia
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
DJSiracusa
About

Gisira | Boat Party w/ Donna Leake, Sweetnight Joe

GISIRA: Mediterranean Alternatives 2024 is a 4 days festival in the beautiful Ortigia island, Sicily. With opening concert by Gigi Masin, acts by Donna Leake, My Analog Journal and many other internationa...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Gisira e LaBarca Ortigia.

Lineup

Donna Leake, Sweetnight Joe

Venue

La Barca Ortigia

Foro V. Emanuele II, 96100 Siracusa SR, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

