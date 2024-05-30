Top track

Tom Croysdill - (Don't) Wanna Fall In Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tom Croysdill

Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
Gigs
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tom Croysdill - (Don't) Wanna Fall In Love
Got a code?

About

Turtle Tempo presents:

Tom Croysdill (live)

Gretchin (live)

Alessia (live)

Hallworth (live)

RSVP's do not guarantee entry, please arrive with plenty of time.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Hallworth

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.