QUINDIEVERSE - Festival Immersivo
EUR SOCIAL PARK
@quindieverse 🪐
Dalle 20 a notte tarda 🕺🏼
Attività:
• Live music
• Dj set
• ColorCrush
• Make up
• Lettura tarocchi
• Live performance
• Live painting
