QUINDIEVERSE Festival immersivo

Eur Social Park
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
From €12.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

QUINDIEVERSE - Festival Immersivo

EUR SOCIAL PARK

@quindieverse 🪐

Dalle 20 a notte tarda 🕺🏼

Attività:

•⁠ ⁠Live music

•⁠ ⁠Dj set

•⁠ ⁠ColorCrush

•⁠ ⁠Make up

•⁠ ⁠Lettura tarocchi

•⁠ ⁠Live performance

•⁠ ⁠Live painting

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bibliotechina srls.

Venue

Eur Social Park

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

