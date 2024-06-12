DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarah Keyworth + Support

Big Penny Social
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

What's funny? This is! We've got the amazing Sarah Keyworth (Live AtThe Apollo / Mock The Week) headlining with support from Will Robbins (Comedy Central / Late Night Mash), Jamie D'Souza (So You Think You're Funny Finalist) and more acts t******...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Keyworth, Will Robbins, Jamie D'Souza

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.