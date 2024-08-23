Top track

BIG|BRAVE - i felt a funeral

Somergloom Day 1: Big Brave and Spiritual Poison

ONCE at The Center For Arts at The Armory
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsSomerville
$29.36

About

Somergloom Day 1: Delve into dark, deep sounds, avant garde metal and doom at its most intriguing.

BIG|BRAVE’s music has been described as massive minimalism. Hailing from Montreal, their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their musi...

21+
Presented by ONCE and Somergloom
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spiritual Poison, Big ‡ Brave

Venue

ONCE at The Center For Arts at The Armory

191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

