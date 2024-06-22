Top track

Fahlberg & Sebjak - Somebody

Palosanto w/ Fahlberg, Oktave, Temil

House of Yes
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fahlberg & Sebjak - Somebody
About

Palosanto returns to House of Yes for an Enchanting Night of Magic!

We're thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Fahlberg for his US debut. Joining the lineup is our favorite Oktave, ready to unleash his unique take on afro dancefloor tunes. Setting...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palosanto
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oktave, Fahlberg

Venue

House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

