DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NE0 PROJECT: Saint Joshua, Lovelle, Theo

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NE0 PROJECT is our new in-house event showcasing LDNs best Neo-Soul, RnB & Jazz Fusion artists in the scene!🌼

🌼LINEUP🌼

🌼 Saint Joshua

🌼 Lovelle

🌼 Theo

This is an 18+ event (PHOTO ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saint Joshua, Lovelle, Theo

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.