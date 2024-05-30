DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tel Chì w Futura Dischi // Ohle e Club Amor

Clèr
Thu, 30 May, 6:30 pm
DJMilano
Free
TEL CHÍ // 30 MAGGIO
FUTURA DISCHI presents OHLE (op.act) + CLUB AMOR

Ohle, artista veronese che cerca il ritmo del vivere nelle parole e nel loro susseguirsi, nei dialoghi con se stessi che si trasformano e creano l’esigenza di trovare un filo logico n...

Questo è un evento 18+
Clèr

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.