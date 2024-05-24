DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night full of UK underground rap/hiphop, catch JUSTK live at hotbox with two amazing support sets from jt. and Jaketheartist. Don’t miss out on a night of what the Essex rap scene has to offer.
