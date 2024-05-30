DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IN ART WE TRUST: Art Exhibition & Live Music

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 30 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The multi-disciplinary collective IN ART WE TRUST proudly presents a pop-up art exhibition followed by live music, where we will explore themes related to London’s youth culture and the transition into adulthood. Artworks exhibited by London’s up-and-comin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

